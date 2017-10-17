Programme collection replaced after fire

Generous East Fife FC fans have stepped in to help replace a former player’s mementos from his time at the club.

Peter McQuade played over 150 times in the black and gold and was recently voted into the post-seventies all time greats team.

He’s still a regular face around Bayview as he continues to support the side.

But after a serious house fire ripped through his Glenrothes property in May, Mr McQuade lost his collection of match programmes from his playing days between 1967 and 1973.

An appeal was launched by the club, asking fans who may have the same programmes gathering dust in their lofts if they’d be kind enough to donate them to him.

And supporters did just that, with Mr McQuade, whose son Paul also played for the club, presented with replacements during the weekend’s 5-4 win over Albion Rovers.

He said: “On the 15th of May my house went on fire.

“An electrical fault in the loft apparently.

“I was asleep in bed, and the good lady was just coming to bed when she heard an almighty banging on our front door and windows.

“The neighbour across the road was telling us to get out because the house was on fire. To cut a long story short we have lost the house we have lived in these past 30 years.

“It will be demolished and a new one will be built.”

The fire service was able to save some of the family’s important documents, but not the programmes.

The appeal was launched and it took the club’s fans no time at all to rummage through their collections and hand the programmes into the club including one from Peter’s testimonial game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in 1973..

Stephen Mill, East Fife associate director and supporters’ trust rep, said: “I am pleased to say that there has been a tremendous response from supporters and it gives us great pleasure to present Peter with these programmes that contain many precious memories of his time at East Fife Football Club. “