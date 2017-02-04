Queen's Park 2-2 East Fife

There is a cliche in football that describes certain matches as being a "game of two halves".

Looking at it from the outside, you'd presume that would be the case following East Fife draw at the National Stadium.

The Fifers were two goals down at the end of the first half and course to lose their undefeated streak.

They responded in spectacular fashion in the second 45, rescuing a draw and stretching that proud run to 11 games.

But that doesn't tell the full story of this game.

East Fife, despite being a couple of goals down, had been the better team in the first half but had been suckerpunched by a couple of pieces of fine finishing.

Queen's have always posed the Fifers problems down the years and are a difficult side, always well organised and in Dario Zanatta have one of the best creative forwards in the division.

East Fife, though, were at them from the first whistle, and themselves could have been a couple of goals up before Queen's grabbed their first.

Willie Muir pulled off a fine double save to keep the scores level when he first blocked from Chris Duggan and then Kevin Smith's follow up.

The Fifers kept up the pressure on Queen's and Scott Robinson was next to go close with a drive which caught a deflection and sailed over the bar.

Out of the blue it was the hosts who took the lead when Zanatta managed to weave his way into the East Fife box and rolled his finish past Ryan Goodfellow.

Barry Smith's side had dominated, but remarkably soon found themselves two goals down when Anton Brady finished well from inside the box.

The Fifers went in at the break scratching their heads as to how they could be two goals down and staring at defeat.

They came out in the second half and responded in totally the right way.

Barely a few minutes had gone when Chris Duggan curled an absolute peach beyond the outstretched Muir.

It was enough to rattle the home side and, with their tails up, East Fife sensed there was something in this game for them.

They stayed on the front foot and a series of superb deliveries from Luke Watt caused all sorts of problems for the home defence.

Eventually one made the difference, when the on loan Motherwell defender's cross was collected by Scott Robinson.

The former Hearts midfielder, who was another to have a superb game for the Fifers, was in acres of space and he beat Muir with ease.

Boss Smith said: “For as much as Queen’s Park may have sneaked it at the end we were the team who were dominant throughout the second half.

“We worked on areas of the park in training where we felt we could hurt Queen’s Park but didn’t do it enough in the first half.

“In the second half we had some great deliveries from young Luke Watt.”