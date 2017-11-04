Raith Rovers 1-0 East Fife

Ultimately East Fife have now played Raith twice this season and have nothing to show for their efforts.

But the two performances in League One couldn't be more different, with the Methil side more than making up for their 5-0 hammering earlier this campaign despite going down at Stark's Park.

Raith ensured all three points remained at Stark's Park but ever if a side was forced to work for their win, this was it.

A first half period of pressure culminated in the game's only goal for Lewis Vaughan and if anything it was a lesson for East Fife on taking chances when you're on top.

Because from then until the final whistle, it was a game Darren Young's side completely dominated.

East Fife were embarrassed at Bayview after being torn to shreds by a Raith front four of Greig Spence, Vaughan, Liam Buchanan and Bobby Barr.

But they had clearly learned their lesson, and largely snuffed out the threat this time.

Frustratingly Raith didn't have to work for their goal, with it virtually gifted to them by the visitors.

East Fife had more than enough chances to clear their lines but failed to do so and were punished by Vaughan who slammed home a loose ball.

Young's side responded well to going behind and pressed for an equaliser.

Ben Reilly impressed in the middle of the park while Jordan Piggott and Jonathan Page continued what has been a solid partnership.

Fife's star man again though was Mark Lamont who was clearly loving every minute of his time on the pitch as he ran at defenders and poked and prodded, trying to create an equaliser.

With the clock ticking down Kevin Smith was introduced from the bench and was inches away from heading in a Mark Docherty cross.

It wasn't to be though and Stephen Finnie's full-time whistle brought a halt to their efforts.

There was no shame this time as the players left to the field with the applause of the visiting support ringing in their ears.

Raith - Smith, Thomson, McHattie, Herron, Murray, Spence (Zanatta 63), Robertson, Buchanan, Vaughan, Barr, Matthews.

Subs - Brian, Watson, Berry, Osei, Court, McKay.

East Fife - Hurst, Docherty, Dunsmore, Piggott, Page, Willis (Mutch 82), Slattery, Millar, Lamont (Flanagan 83), Duggan, Reilly (Smith 71).

Subs - Goodfellow, Wilson.

Ref - Stephen Finnie.