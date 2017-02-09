Sights are set firmly on St Mirren

East Fife went 11 games in a row without defeat by drawing with Queen’s Park on Saturday.

And club skipper Kevin Smith says he and his team mates are in no mood to give that record up when St Mirren come calling.

Despite being rooted to the bottom of the Championship, Jack Ross’s side will head into the match as favourites to beat their opponents from a division lower.

But Smith sees absolutely no reason why the odds can’t be reversed.

He said: “They’re having a hard time at the moment but we know they have good players.

“This may be one of the big points of their season because they may get relegated so want to make the cup their priority.

“But we’ll go into the game full of confidence while they’re maybe not.

“We’ll use that to our advantage and hopefully progress to the next round of the Scottish.”

With each passing week East Fife’s undefeated run gets all the more impressive.

It’s survived difficult away tests at both Livingston and Airdrie but, at the weekend, faced a challenge of a different kind.

The Methil men headed to the National Stadium to play on Hampden’s vast playing surface.

Despite being two goals down at the break, the Methil men responded brilliantly in the second 45 to rescue a totally merited 2-2 draw.

Smith says the comeback shows the side is in to mood to give up its streak lightly.

“You can see that in the way we played in the second half,” said the forward.

“If we hadn’t been on such a good run the confidence maybe wouldn’t be as high.

“You can also see the lads are working really hard for each other and want this run to go on for as long as possible.

“We’re aware of how many games we’ve gone unbeaten now so are sticking together.

“There’s confidence you can take from coming back from two goals down at Hampden.”

The Fifers left the park at half time shaking their heads at being a couple of goals adrift.

They had the better of the 45, but were punished by a couple of ruthless finishes.

Smith says the point they rescued from the second half comeback was deserved.

“We’re disappointed not to get the three points,” he added.

“We lost two sloppy goals from our point of view but to get a point with Queen’s Park being so close to us in the league, we’re happy with it.

“The gaffer made sure we never let our confidence slip.”