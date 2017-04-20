Slattery not giving up on East Fife’s promotion hopes

There’s no doubt East Fife are in the thick of a really bad run, but Methil midfielder Pat Slattery says nobody around the club is feeling sorry for themselves.

In fact, Slattery and his team mates are determined to get back on track this weekend when they make the visit to face Albion Rovers.

Three wins from three games is certainly not beyond this East Fife side and should they pick up maximum points, there’s a real chance they will finish the season in the play-offs.

That’s what the Methil men are targeting according to Slattery.

He said: “At this stage of the season if we’d got the three points against Peterhead then we’re definitely looking at the play-offs.

“It’s still there to play for, though.

“We can still finish fourth or third.

“Our goal difference is better than the other sides but we need to make sure we go again next week against Albion Rovers.

“At this stage of the season it’s not about how you win, it’s about getting the win.

“Peterhead didn’t do much more than us and I think a draw would have been fair.

“But we need to be much more clinical in front of goal and create more chances.

“We’re not going to lay down.

“We want to be in the play-offs and don’t want the season to finish and we’re not there.

“It would be a great achievement to finish fourth and we’re going to go all out to try and do that.

“Brechin and Airdrie both got beat and it’s still so tight.

“I don’t know if there’s a tighter league in the UK.

“We need to grind out results in the last three games.

“We know Albion Rovers well and have played against them three times.

“They have Wallace up top who’s dangerous and they work really hard like the other clubs in the division.

“It’s not about pretty football and one touch passing around the edge of the box.

“If we win ugly and get three points then that’s what matters.

“In the remaining games if we can get six points then I’d imagine we’ll finish fourth because of our goal difference.

“We need to get back on the training ground and work our socks off.”