Smith hails his hard working Methil men

Barry Smith has two wins from two as East Fife boss - and says the praise for that should go to his players.

A debut win over Peterhead was followed up in midweek by a victory at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview.

The Fifers were denied the chance to make it a hat-trick on Saturday when their scheduled tie with Albion Rovers was called off due to a waterlogged surface.

They’ll aim to bounce back to action on Saturday, though, when league leaders Livingston visit Bayview.

The Lions have raced into a seven point lead at the top of League One.

But Smith knows he can trust his players to go out and pose more than a few problems for the table toppers.

He said: “Obviously we wanted to hit the ground running.

“I have a good set of boys who worked their socks off in the two games I’ve been in charge of to get the points.

“Now they have to remember how they got those points.

“That’s by hard work and getting into the right positions and the right areas to defend.”

With January around the corner, the manager may look to add to his squad when the window opens.

The only downside to the Stenny win was an injury to goalkeeper Ryan Goodfellow.

He joins Tony Wallace, and Kevin Smith on the doubtful list while Chris Duggan is also on the sidelines.

The manager added: “We have a small squad and now have another injury to our goalkeeper.

“But that’s just the way it goes.

“We have to batten down the hatches.”