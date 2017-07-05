Spartans 1-0 East Fife

East Fife fans had their first chance to cast an eye over Darren Young’s new look side when they made the trip to face Spartans.

The game was every inch the typical pre-season friendly, with barely a tackle registered, very little cutting edge in the final third but plenty of running and effort.

New recruits Mark Docherty, Kieran Millar and Paul Willis were handed starting shirts while Kyle Wilson took a place on the bench.

Darren Young used the game to cast his eye over a host of trialists with former Alloa defender Ben Gordon the most recognisable face in the starting XI.

Aaron Dunsmore, formerly of Hibs, played at right back while young Hearts ‘keeper Kelby Mason played the full 90 minutes in goal.

East Fife looked full of energy and put together some neat moves through the centre of the park and down the left wing with Docherty pulling the strings from defence.

Willis saw a free-kick saved by Andrew Stobie during a first half which was short of chances.

Shortly before the break, though, the hosts took the lead when Ross Allum burst in on goal and rifled past Mason.

Wilson had a chance to pull East Fife level in the second half with Willis also going close again.

East Fife complete their pre-season schedule this weekend with a behind closed doors game at Stirling Albion.