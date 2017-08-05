Stranraer 1-0 East Fife

Darren Young wants to see his side go for the kill after starting their League One campaign with a defeat.

Saturday's game at Stair Park was an exciting opening to the new campaign, with both sides creating a host of chances throughout the 90 minutes.

Crucially it was The Blues who took theirs, with Jamie Hamill's second half winner wrapping up the three points.

The defeat sticks in Bayview gaffer Young's throat, especially since he knows the Fifers did enough themselves to bring the win back to the Kingdom.

He said: “It’s a disappointing result and performance wise we can do better.

“One of the things we’ve been speaking about during pre-season is taking our chances and we had three or four really good ones.

“But Stranraer did as well and it could have been 2-2 or 3-3."

Both sides went into the game clearly trying to set a stall out for the rest of the season.

After a tough pre-season with various injuries, it was still a strong looking Fife side which started the match.

Chris Duggan was deployed as sole striker, but he was backed up with support through the middle from Willis and Slattery with Nathan Flanagan and Aaron Dunsmore ploughing up and down the wings.

God work down the wing between Paul Willis and Kyle Wilson saw Wilson square for Duggan.

But Duggan he failed to get a clean connection on his strike and it sailed high over the bar.

Ryan Wallace responded with a bicycle kick which Fife ‘keeper Ryan Goodfellow nudged around the post.

Wallace wasted a golden chance to open the scoring on the half hour mark when he raced clear in behind the Fife defence only to fire high over the bar.

Pat Slattery then really should have put his side one up.

Hamill lost possession in the middle of the park, allowing the Fife midfielder to go one on one with Cammy Belford.

The midfielder isn't known for his goalscoring and possibly had too much time to think about what to do.

In the end he screwed his shot wide.

The game swung from end to end and a storming run forward by Flanagan only saw him lack a finish.

But the game was to be eventually settled by Hamill.

East Fife were guilty of losing possession to easily and Wallace picked out Hamill on the wing.

The former Hearts midfielder had plenty to do still, but he made up plenty of ground as he burst in on Goodfellow's goal and rifled past the Fife 'keeper.

Stranraer - Belford, Robertson, Dick, Barron, Neill, Bell, Hamill, Anderson, Turner (Woods 66), Thomson (Agnew 66), Wallace (Okoh 81).

Subs - Currie, Lang, McGowan, Stoney.

East Fife - Goodfellow, Dunsmore, Docherty, Watson, Gordon, Flanagan, Millar, Slattery (Wilkie 72), Wilson (Hurst 66), Willis, Duggan.

Subs - Cordery, Reilly, Young.