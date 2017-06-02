Striker makes his return to East Fife

East Fife have completed the signing of Kennoway Star Hearts striker Kyle Wilson.

Wilson, who netted 29 goals in a promotion winning season for the Treaton Park club last year, makes his return to Bayview after having been part of the youth set up at the club before his release.

The striker’s goal return obviously impressed his former employers and he confirmed his return to the club on Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Wilson joins another former Fifer, Paul Willis, as the club’s two new recruits ahead of the new season.

East Fife are currently without a manager following the departure of Barry Smith to Raith Rovers last week.