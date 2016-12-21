Team effort pleases boss

East Fife boss Barry Smith couldn’t have had a better start to life in the hot seat at Bayview.

Smith arrived following the departure of Gary Naysmith and managed the side for the first time on Saturday against Peterhead.

The Blue Toon may be enduring something of a sticky patch at the moment, but are still considered one of the more dangerous sides in the league.

But the Methil men stifled any threat posed by talisman Rory McAllister and showed a real guile in attack to secure a 2-0 win.

Both goals came in the second 45 courtesy of strikes from loanees Jason Kerr and Kevin O’Hara.

The manager was delighted with what he saw in his first match at the helm.

He said: “The over all team performance really pleased me.

“For as much as Peterhead maybe had a lot of possession, they didn’t look like breaking us down.

“The team worked really hard to get the result.

“Rory McAllister is one of the best strikers in the league and we didn’t let him cause us any problems.”

The win was East Fife’s third in as many games, and the club looks to be getting it right on the park.

But there is still a nagging feeling that the squad isn’t as deep as it could be - something Smith recognises.

“My first impressions of the club are that we’re a bit light in terms of numbers,” said the manager.

“When Gary left he didn’t just leave as a manager, he left a big gap as a player as well, so that’s something we need to look at.

“But the players who are here are a really good bunch and are the guys holding the jerseys just now.

“It’s just about adding to that, but only adding players who are going to make us better.”

East Fife move away from Bayview this week as they play two away games within the space of a few days.

The side was scheduled to visit Ochilview last night (Tuesday) as we were going to press to meet Stenhousemuir.

Next up is a trip to Coatbridge on Saturday as the Fifers face Albion Rovers.

“Our focus at the moment is only on Stenhousemuir,” said Smith when speaking to the Mail on Monday.

“After that we look at the Albion Rovers game away from home which we know will be very difficult.”

It’ll be a case of one in and one out this week with the East Fife squad.

Scott Robinson will return from suspension after being sent off in East Fife’s win at Brechin City.

But Tony Wallace had to hobble off injured on Saturday and is now facing a spell on the sidelines.

“Scott Robinson has had a difficult time with injuries and suspensions,” said Smith.

“But he’s one player who we know can come in and help out.”

Smith has appointed former Gordon Young as his assistant.

Young was in the dug-out on Saturday as the Fifers eased to their win.

A club statement read: “The club are pleased to welcome former Dundee United coach Gordon Young to Bayview Stadium as assistant ,anager.”