There’s still more to come

East Fife have been hitting their stride over the past couple of weeks, but boss Darren Young reckons his side is capable of getting even better.

A 1-0 win against Airdrieonians a couple of weeks back was followed up by a convincing 3-0 victory over struggling Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

Pleasingly, the two wins couldn’t have been more contrasting.

At the Excelsior Stadium the side had to win ugly in a game which won’t live long in the memory.

On Saturday, though, the Fifers were at their fluent best as they swept aside the league’s bottom side.

Boss Young says he’s beginning to see signs that his newly pieced together squad is gelling.

He said: “We were delighted with the performance and the result at the weekend.

“It was great to build on the week before against Airdrie when we had to win scrappy.

“We have a big squad and on Saturday won well without players like Kyle Wilkie and Chris Kane in the team which gives me a good headache to have.

“I have a lot of good options but would say that we’re still a work in progress at the moment.”

Apart from a brief 10 minute spell on Saturday, Forfar were well beaten by an East Fife side which raced into the lead within five minutes and never looked back.

The side’s attacking players, Chris Duggan, Greg Hurst and Nathan Flanagan were allowed to do what they do best, complimented by the graft of more defensive minded players, Pat Slattery and Kieran Millar.

It was a balanced performance, and Young reckoned his players gave him their best.

“Pat came back into the team and did really well and I thought when Kyle Wilson came on he did as well,” said the manager.

“But that could have been Nathan Flanagan’s best game for us; when he’s playing like that, nobody is going to get near him.

“Against Airdrie we took him off at half-time because it was more of a gritty game which maybe suited Pat better.

“But he showed a terrific attitude to that and is going to be a big player for us.

“Greg Hurst had been ill before the game and I wanted to get him, Scott Linton and Mark Docherty off as well.

“It was great the team gave us the three goal cushion to let us do that.”

East Fife face a difficult trip to Somerset Park on Saturday to face one of the title favourites, Ayr United.

After seven games the Methil men sit just one point behind Ian McCall’s side who are in a share for second.

“We set ourselves targets at the start of the season to get to where we want to be which is the play-offs,” said Young.

“After seven games we’re not far off that.

“Ayr are up there as one of the favourites but on their day any team could beat another in this league.”

Club skipper Kevin Smith remains sidelined.

• On Sunday, October 1 there will be a ceremony to mark the opening of the new 3G pitch at Bayview at 1.40pm by Neil Findlay MSP.

The opening will be followed by a Scottish Women’s Premier League match between East Fife Ladies and Hearts Ladies at 2pm.

Entrance is free.