Wasps will seek payback

Darren Young expects a reaction from Saturday’s opponents Alloa Athletic when he takes his Fifers to the Indodrill Stadium.

The Wasps have laboured in their start to the new campaign, and currently sit third bottom of the division.

It’s unfamiliar territory for a side which normally finds itself battling it out for a top four place.

And Young’s men, who’ll go into the game flying after Saturday’s 5-4 win over Albion Rovers, will be aiming to inflict further damage on their hosts.

The Bayview boss said: “They’re a good team and have always been there or there abouts the top four over the past few seasons.

“But they’ve lost a couple of players and I think have had a couple of injuries and suspensions so it’s a case they’re maybe still gelling.

“We got a good win over them earlier in the season so I think we can expect a reaction.”

The Fifers certainly won’t be worried about their trip into the central belt and it may be more about what Alloa can do to shut out the Fifers on their own patch rather than vice-versa.

At the weekend the side showed what a massive threat it can be going forward, netting five against the Rovers.

On the flip-side they also conceded four, and Young is keen his side strikes a better balance.

“They scored two headers from set-pieces which is an individual thing,” said the manager.

“We work on that at training but if it happens during a game all you can really do is have a word with the player who was supposed to be marking him.”

But while work may need to be done at the back - up front Young feels things are going well.

“At the weekend we brought on Kevin Smith and changed a few things like putting Greg Hurst through the middle,” said the boss.

“A few fans weren’t happy that we took Chris Duggan off and I think on another day he could have had a hat-trick.

“He missed a header and had a one on one as well.

“Greg is a penalty box striker although we’ve been playing him out on the wing and he showed that on Saturday.

“Kevin has had a part in a couple of the goals and the last one down the wing with the full-back overlapping was something we’ve been working on in training.

“So it’s pleasing that a few things came off.

“We were also without Jonathan Page and had Kevin Smith and Kyle Wilkie starting on the bench.

“That’s three players who I think would get into any team in the league who have all to come back for us.”

Saturday’s win brought an end to the first quarter of the campaign.

While there have been a couple of low points, largely it’s been a successful start to the season for the Fifers.

“It’s gone well,” said Young.

“We’ve had some good wins and some good performances.

“Against the full-time teams we let ourselves down but these things can happen and we have to learn from it.

“In both those games (against Raith and Ayr United) we had a game plan but lost early goals and need to be tighter at the back.”

Jonathan Page remains suspended.