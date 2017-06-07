We moved quickly to snap up new gaffer Darren

Jim Stevenson said East Fife wasted no time in bringing new boss Darren Young to Bayview when they became aware he was interested in the role.

The Fife chair revealed that things moved quickly towards the end of last week when Young’s availability became known to them through a third party.

Mr Stevenson said: “Darren, through a contact, got in touch to say he’d be interested so I told him to get in touch with me, which he did.

“We needed a quick appointment because we’re back training on the 15th and Darren needs to bring players in.

“There are players around and the longer we went without filling the job the more chance these players could go somewhere else.

“He has experience in this division, keeping Albion Rovers in the league for three seasons.

“That takes a bit of doing no matter what club you’re with.”

“There’s a difference between League One and League Two so you have to have the mentality and know the players who can play at that level.”

Young is perhaps best known for his long spell at Pittodrie where he spent seven seasons before moving, along with brother Derek, to Dunfermline Athletic in 2003.

After leaving the Pars, Young had spells at Dundee, Queen of the South and Morton before joining Alloa and eventually Albion Rovers where he took over the managerial reigns.

He left Rovers towards the end of last season before joining the Fifers.