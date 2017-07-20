We must take our chances against the Jambos

Darren Young wants his side to develop a clinical touch this weekend when East Fife travel to meet Premiership side Hearts in the Betfred Cup.

The Jambos will clearly go into the encounter as heavy favourites to take full points against a side from two divisions below.

But football can be a funny old game, and the Methil men are no strangers to causing the odd cup upset.

In recent memory Aberdeen, Dunfermline and St Mirren have all been toppled by the part-timers.

But if they’re to repeat that feat at the weekend, Young knows they’ll have to punish Hearts when any opportunity presents itself.

The gaffer said: “Playing Hearts away from home is always going to be difficult.

“They’re a big club and had a good season last year after just being promoted.

“Ian Cathro has come in and is doing his own thing, bringing in his own players and making his mark.

“I went to watch their under 20s recently and they look formidable themselves.

“They have a lot of good young players.

“We won’t get too many chances at goal so need to make sure we take them when we do.”

The Betfred Cup campaign is now in full swing with East Fife having played their first two games.

The first of the scheduled four took place at Balmoor on Saturday, with East Fife going down 1-0 to Peterhead before a 0-0 draw with the Pars, who took a bonus point after a 9-8 penalty shoot-out win, followed on Tuesday.

The Fifers went into both games with just four subs listed, one of them a ‘keeper and the other manager Young himself.

“We still feel we could have taken something from Saturday’s game,” said the manager.

“The goal we lost was poor but apart from that we were pretty comfortable at the back.

“It was the first time those 11 players have played together and it’s going to take a bit of time for us to gel.

“We were missing Kyle Wilkie, Kevin Smith and Mark Lamont as well, that’s three creative players and we were also without Jonathan Page who was in the team of the year last season.

“That’s the calibre of player we’re missing at the moment.”

One player who imrpessed on Saturday was new recruit Craig Watson.

The 22-year-old, who left Hamilton Accies in the summer, slotted in well at centre back and looked composed on the ball moving forward.

“He did well,” said Young.

“He’s been training over the summer with St Mirren and has looked good since he’s been with us.

“Craig’s a big guy and can play for us at right back, centre half or centre midfielder so is similar to the rest of the lads I’ve brough in in that they can play in other positions.”

Ahead of the weekend Kyle Wilkie, Kevin Smith, Jonathan Page will miss out while Chris Kane was doubtful.