Youngster just loves to defend

Jordan Piggott can’t wait for the Raith Rovers frontline to throw everything they have at him on Saturday.

The youngster looks set to start his first Fife derby since arriving at Bayview on loan after impressing again at the weekend.

With the Fifers 3-1 up but down to 10 men against Arbroath after Kyle Wilkie’s sending off, the Red Lichties bombarded the Fife goal as they tried to get back into the game.

But Piggott and his fellow Fife defenders stood firm and soaked up the pressure.

And it was the sort of hectic end to a game the on-loan Dundee man relishes.

He said: “I’m looking forward to the Raith game now after coming off the back of a victory.

“It’s a big game and we’re positive and can hopefully get the win.

“Against Arbroath we used the wind better in the second half.

“After the sending off we had to be compact because they were putting a lot of balls into the box.

“But that’s what I love.

“I’m a defender and I love to defend.

“Myself and Jonathan Page were solid.”