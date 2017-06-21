Your chance to quiz Bayview pitch group

East Fife fans will have their chance to pick the brains of those behind the laying of a new surface at Bayview.

Fifers for the Community (FFTC), the charity group which will run the community facility, is aiming to be as transparent as possible with supporters.

With many having questions about the surface itself and how it will be used from day to day, the group has decided the best course of action is to hold a Q&A session at the ground.

A spokesman for FFTC said: “FFTC will be holding an open meeting on Thursday, July 6 at 6.30pm in the upstairs lounge at Bayview.

“The purpose is to explain and take questions on all aspects of the current project to lay a 3G pitch in place of the grass pitch.

“We will also explain as far as possible the relationship between FFTC and EFFC and our joint efforts to develop a community hub at Bayview.

“We hope to have a representative from the SFA present and he/she will explain how the East Fife Community Sports Club is being developed and by the end of the evening we hope to have explained how the three groups are working towards turning EFFC into a true community club.”

East Fife will kick off their new campaign on the artificial surface after work started to lift the Bayview turf once the last campaign was completed.

The funding was secured by FFTC with Fife Council, Sportscotland and Football Partnership all chipping in, along with funds raised by the trustees.

The surface will be Greenfields MX Trimension to FIFA two Star 50mm woven turf, similar to that used at Falkirk Stadium and Herriot Watt National Training Facility.

It will stretch wall to wall allowing it to be sub-divided into six mini pitches.

The pitch, or sub-divisions of the pitch, will be available for hire to all individuals, schools, teams and community groups.

It’s expected that the work to lay down the surface will be finished by July 14.