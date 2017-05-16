Fife Thistle 3-3 Rosebank

Thistle faced Rosebank in the FAFA Championship withhe Dunfermline side looking for points to stave off relegation.

They got off to a great start when they took the lead after only five minutes when they countered after a Thistle attack had broken down with Easton applying the finish.

Thistle levelled the match when Moir picked out Barnes who was clinical with a low finish.

Just two minutes later Thistle were in from when Barnes finished with aplomb past McKinnon.

Barnes was in scintillating form and made it a 10 minute hat-trick with a tremendous free kick in the 22nd minute when he curled the ball round the wall.

After such an impressive first half showing the second half proved to be a bit of a letdown for all of a Thistle persuasion.

Within five minutes of the restart Rosebank were back on level terms.

Cameron lost possession cheaply allowing Easton to break through on goal unchallenged then just three minutes later a corner was headed off the crossbar before Gibb headed home the loose ball.

Things were to get even worse for Thistle when they were reduced to 10 men when Moir reacted to a comment.

It looked as though three points would be heading back to Dunfermline when substitute Ross gave away a penalty moments after his introduction but Anderson produced a great save low to his left to deny Easton.

In the final minute Thistle had a great chance to win the game when Owen and Barnes combined well to create an opening for Harrow whose effort was cleared off the line.

A&R Finnie Haulage man of the match – Ronnie Barnes.

Thistle – Anderson, Malone (Ross 85), Carson, McArthur, Gough, Cameron (Owen 78), Thomson (Petrie 87), Gorgon, Moir, Barnes, Harrow.

Subs not used – Keracher, Palacios.

Tomorrow (Saturday) Thistle travel to face Rosyth.