Fife Thistle 3-8 Bayside

Thistle’s year did not end as they envisaged as they slumped to a fifth consecutive defeat.

On home soil Thistle have a terrific record with few teams in recent years taking full points in Balmullo but without the use of their home pitch for the foreseeable future they were grateful to St Monans Swallows for the use of their facilities.

Thistle found themselves trailing after only 12 minutes when Hamilton netted.

Thistle levelled the tie less than five minutes later when Cameron fired home a loose ball.

After 36 minutes Thistle got themselves in front when Jukes latched onto the end of a McArthur pass before slipping the ball low into the net.

After battling well for the first 41 minutes the Balmullo side were to be undone by conceding three goals in the final four minutes of the half.

Just 11 minutes after the restart the game was all but killed off when Strang made it 2-5.

The visitors were awarded a penalty after 68 minutes after Wishart committed a foul in the box, however Strang fired the spot kick over the bar. In the 80th minute Bayside did grab goal number six when Jack slotted the ball home.

Jukes reduced the deficit minutes later when he combined well with Cameron and Ireland.

With five minutes remaining Thistle conceded a second penalty and also had keeper Wishart sent off.

McPake took the spot kick and fired past substitute keeper Anderson.

In the final minute the rout was complete with the third penalty of the game.

Alba Mortgage Solutions Man of the Match – Ross Cameron.

Thistle – Wishart, Carson, Gorgon, Gough, Thomson, Ireland, McArthur (Ross 63), Foulkes (Hallam 63), Jukes, Cameron, Barnes (Anderson 85).

Subs – Hamilton, Falconer.