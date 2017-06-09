Football festival helps kick off gala season

The annual Balmullo 5s made its return to the village park across the weekend - with the football festivail hailed as one of the best yet.

With the increasing popularity of the event, this year saw the number of five aside pitches in the park increase from three pitches to five to allow a better organised tournament whilst giving the teams as much game time as possible.

This year on the Saturday there were 15 primary age group teams and 13 secondary age group teams and for the adults on the Sunday there were 18 participating teams.

The event attracts teams of all ages, with youngsters, teens and adults all taking part in the traditional event which is usually staged as part of the run up to the village’s gala.

The winners of the primary age group were St Andrews Colts 06s and the runners Up being St Andrews Colts 05s.

Local Balmullo boy Kyle Thaw was part of the winning Colts 06s team.

The winners of the secondary age group were Lallanas in Pyjamas with the runners up being Lorraine FC.

Lallans in Pyjamas also contained a local lad, Steven Nicholls.

The winners of the adult tournamnet were Dream Team, winning for the fourth year on the trot.

Runners up were Ceres Arabs.

Steve Thaw, one of those who helped organise the competition said: “Thanks go to all the participating teams and also to the local people who support me in this event, which is held to help raise funds for the Balmullo Gala, which this year takes place on Saturday, June 10 (tomorrow) in Balmullo Park.”