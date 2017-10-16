Forfar West End 0-2 Kennoway Star Hearts

Kennoway travelled to Forfar knowing a loss would leave them stranded at the foot of the table but a win would see them climb at least one place with Forfar WE taking their place at the bottom.

It was evident to all watching that this was a nervy affair due to the current situation both teams found themselves in.

Mis-placed passes, rushed clearances and players knowing a mistake might be the difference for either side in the hunt for three much needed points.

The half was fairly even with the majority of the play in the middle of the park.

Battles contested with the players competing in a hard but fair manner.

On the stroke of half time McKenzie passed up a great chance to score when his shot was blocked with Paterson beaten.

Twelve minutes into the half the midfielder made amends for his earlier miss.

Shaw picked the ball up wide right and glided past a few players before his effort was blocked, the ball fell kindly to C.Gay as he carefully measured his shot into the far corner of the net from 18 yards.

With the confidence up KSH grabbed a second goal thee minutes later.

Muir won a tackle in the middle of the park and the ball found its way to Band.

The forward picked out C.Gay with a pinpoint cross who then cushioned a header into the path of Shaw lurking on the edge of the 18 yard box.

The winger hit an unstoppable half volley that soared into the roof of the net. A fantastic team goal and one that would leave all watching a lasting memory in what was such a tense match.

With ten minutes remaining a remarkable goal saving clearance from Doig left player manager McKenzie holding his head in his hands.

Kennoway - Paterson, Young, Doig, Rolland, Brewster, Muir, C.Gay, Johnstone, M.Gay, Shaw, Band.

Subs - Collins, Newlands, Trialist.

Next game is at home against Newtongrange Star on Saturday at 2.30pm.