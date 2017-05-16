Fortune favours a return to Newburgh

A familiar face has returned to East Shore Park after Newburgh Juniors moved swiftly to fill their vacant managerial post.

Alan Fortune was offered and accepted the position at the club this week and swiftly agreed.

A spokesman for Newburgh said: “Alan, an ex-Newburgh player and coach of St Andrews, is delighted to take the reins at East Shore Park.

“The committee is delighted that Alan has accepted and look forward to working with him next season.”

Fortune will take the side for the first time this weekend when the club plays its final game of the 2016/17 season when ‘Burgh host Luncarty.

The spokesman added: “The team would appreciate all the support that it can muster so why not come along to East Shore Park and cheers the lads on.”

After the match the club will host a race night in the Bear Tavern.