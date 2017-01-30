Glenrothes 1-2 Kennoway Star Hearts

The final meeting between the teams this season was to provide a real winter warmer for hardened supporters.

The home side were looking to the experience of front two McManus and Martin to test the youngsters in the Kennoway defence.

A blow for the away side happened in the warm up as Partridge had to withdraw from starting line up due to injury.

A few minutes into the game and an awkward fall saw another blow as Shaw had to depart with an elbow injury.

The first real chance of the game saw Paterson save comfortably from McManus as the soft pitch and overhead conditions worsened.

It was providing to be a typical derby match with tackles, blocks and all the usual endeavour early on saw the two teams cancelled each other out.

Twenty minutes in Wilson went close for KSH with an effort that slipped past the post with Small scrambling.

Young was looking dangerous on the right for the away side and a strong run and cross saw Small have to make a save.

Kennoway took the lead with Wilson continuing a fine goal scoring streak with another trademark finish. The striker latched onto a pass from Rolland and curled the ball past Small and into the corner of the net.

The Glens grabbed an equaliser when Martin pounced on a McManus cross come shot to knock the ball home from a few yards.

A defence splitting pass from Johnstone released M Gay in the box only to be denied with a goal saving tackle from Moffat.

M.Gay took the resultant corner kick and found his brother C.Gay who powered in a header from seven yards past the despairing Small.

The final piece of action saw Doig foul Martin wide on the left and receive a red card for the offence.

Kennoway Star Hearts - Paterson, Young, Doig, Brewster, Band, M.Gay, Rolland, C.Gay, Shaw, Wilson, Byers.

Subs - Davidson, Binnington, Johnstone, Mann, Sutherland.