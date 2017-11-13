Glenrothes 1-2 Thornton Hibs: Hibs edge out Glens in derby

Garry Thomson’s late strike proved decisive against Glenrothes and gave Thornton Hibs fans the bragging rights last Saturday.

Nathan Feeley headed the visitors in front before Jamie Leslie levelled the scores before half-time.

But Thomson’s late intervention sealed an important three points for Hibs who moved up to ninth in the East Premier League.

It also narrowed the gap to three points between the two sides, with Hibs having four games in hand over seventh-placed Glenrothes.

‘Thanks’ to league reconstruction the teams met for the first time in a league derby for six and a half years and as far as the Hibs’ supporters were concerned, it was worth the wait.

The visitors came flying out the traps with Feeley heading them in front in four minutes and they continued to dominate the game for long spells.

Glenrothes came more into things with Leslie prominent on the left wing and he eventually levelled affairs on 36 minutes with a sizzling low drive.

Feeley passed up a great opportunity to claim his second but headed wide and then seconds before half-time, Thomson burst clear but shot over Jack Small’s goal.

Jimmy Shields and Aidan Anderson cleared netbound shots off the line and then Leslie saw a fierce drive smash off the post in the second half.

Just as it looked as if the game would finish all-square, Sam Buchan’s superb pass found Thomson and his terrific first touch and turn took him past two defenders allowing him to guide the ball into the net to spark off huge celebrations in the visiting support.

Glenrothes: Small, King, Anderson, Pearson, Campbell, McDonald, Lornie, Napier, Celentano, Walker, Leslie. Subs: Simpson, Schiavone, Ormiston, Wallace.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, M.Robertson, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, Shields, Coleman, Keatings,Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, Feeley. Subs: McNab, Strachan, Crichton, Buchan, Shanks.