Glenrothes 2-2 Tayport

For a second successive match Tayport had to settle for a solitary McBookie.com East Premier League point after sharing four goals with Glenrothes.

But the result only tells half the story with Tayport left utterly dejected by the result, due to a controversial end to the game, with two big decisions going in favour of the home team.

Leading 2-1, ‘Port were reduced to 10 men late on and had a penalty awarded against them; the latter decision leading to a stoppage time leveller for the Glens.

With just a couple of minutes to go Kieron Conway attempted to win the ball near the touchline and a home player was downed by the challenge.

Harshly, the young defender was shown a straight red.

Then, in injury-time, with the Glens desperate to get back on terms, Jamie Leslie began to menace the visiting defence and Tayport’s Alan Tulleth was penalised for an alleged foul inside the area.

Tayport protests were in vain and Lee Celentano equalised from the spot.

The hosts had taken the lead when Gavin Moffat rose to win his header at the back post and Walker turned home.

Ireland spurned a couple of chances to equalise for ‘Port but was on hand to level the score on 33 minutes.

The same man put his side ahead seven minutes into the second 45 after hammering home Dale Reid’s cusioned delivery.

Tayport boss Charlie King said: “We felt deflated at the end of the match, in part due to those decisions.

“Also, it was frustrating to come from behind, dominate the game, get ourselves into a winning position and not see it out.

“I can’t really fault the players too much, as the effort was there and there is a lack of experience in the team.”

Tayport - Sorley, Conway, Gray, Sanchez, Anderson, Ogg (Tulleth), Mackie (Strachan), Alvarez, Reid (Sutherland), Paterson.