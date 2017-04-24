Glenrothes 3-3 Arniston Rangers

Once again Glens were down to the bare bones for their last home game of the season with both Costello and Mutch called up by there respective senior clubs.

Arniston had started the game the stronger side without causing the Glens goal to much damage.

Glens won the first corner of the game from which Hamill headed over.

A mistake in the home defence could have been costly but Tobin mishit his effort and it flew over the bar.

At the other end Napier had a shot saved by Cornet.

On 20 minutes Glens took the lead when Schiavonie beat the offside trap to shoot past Cornet.

Less than a minute later they increased the lead when a trialist saw Cornet off his goal line and from 40 yards his effort went over the keeper into the net.

Glens conceded a foul 20 yards from goal which was well defended.

Callaghan converted a penalty kick for the visitors before a fine run and cross from R McDonald found Mcphie only to see his effort cleared off the line.

From the resultant corner Schiavonie rose above everybody to head home and restore the two goal lead.

The away side went looking to get back into the game and a shot from Kateleza was cleared.

With Glens now defending stoutly, Mcphie broke clear only to shoot wide.

A long hopeful ball had Gear racing from his goal to save

On 72 minutes the away side got back into the game when a fine move between Kateleza and McFadden finished with the latter shooting past Gear.

With the away side going looking for the equaliser Glens were finding spaces to exploit.

An effort from Napier was easily saved by Cornet.

From another free kick another header from Napier was again saved by Cornet.

The away side seemed to change gear again and a triple of headers were all saved.

The equalised on the the 87th minute when Tobin shot past Gear.

Glens were kicking themselves at throwing away a two goal lead but the one point keeps them in the Premier League next season.

Glens play Scottish Junior Cup semi-finalists Linlithgow Rose on Wednesday evening at Warout Stadium in the third round of the Fife and Lothians Cup.

Kick off is 6.45.

On Saturday they travel to play Tayport with kick off for that game scheduled for 2.30pm.

Glenrothes: Gear, Miller, Sneddon, Hamill, Moffat, S Mcdonald, R Mcdonald, Napier, Schiavonie, Trialist, Mcphie.

Subs: Cooper, Pearson, Campbell.

Arniston: Cornet, Langdale, Deland, Callaghan, Brady, Lucas, Tobin, Somerville, Mcfadden, Kateleza, Porteous.

Subs: Leslie, Faulds, Mccaul, Doig, Lister.