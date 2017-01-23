Glenrothes secure first away win of the season

On loan signing Paul McManus, from Cove Rangers, made his debut with both Kinnes and Anderson making returns after injury.

The game started fast and the first chance fell to Glens when a cross from Smith was cleared off the line.

The first effort from the home side had Small making a decent save from Rankin.

On 15 minutes a cross from McPhie found the head of Schiavone who in turn found Anderson who rattled the ball home.

Glenrothes were playing some excellent football and a cross from McPhie was just too strong.

A header from McManus found McPhie but his effort was well over.

Glens were rewarded for their dominance in the 25th minute when from a corner Napier headed home.

Napier scored again 3 minutes later to make it 3-0.

On 40 minutes home side got a goal back when a cross from the right found Kane on his own to tap home.

The second half started with the home side on the front foot but not creating any clear cut chances: a chance fell to McManus but his effort was saved by Bowman.

Glens conceded a foul inside the penalty box for a pass back but it came to nothing.

After the excellent first half the Glens were very slow to come out of the traps in the second.

A through ball had Bowman racing off his line to beat McManus to the ball.

A header from McManus skimmed the crossbar. Glenrothes made their second sub when Cooper replaced McPhie.

Small made two excellent saves to stop the home side scoring a minute later Small came to the rescue again saving from Rankin. On 70 minutes the home side got back into the game when Rankins shot beat Small.

This spurred the Glens into life as a header from Napier was saved by Bowman then a shot from Cooper was saved by Bowman. A cross from Kinnes was cleared off the line.

A corner from Armadale had the Glens defence panicking to clear their lines.

The game was finally put bed on 88 minutes when a run and cross from Kinnes found McManus who tapped home for a well deserved debut goal.

The win resulted in not only three points for Glenrothes, but also their first away win this season.