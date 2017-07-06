Glens seeking bigger pool of players

Manager Willie Campbell is hoping a larger squad will help Glenrothes mount a realistic challenge this season in the East Region Premier League.

The junior club has made numerous signings and now has around 18 players in total.

Boss Campbell hopes to arrange a healthy number of pre-season matches to give as many players as possible some game practice.

Previous Glenrothes player Sean Simpson joined the side last season from Kennoway Star Hearts as a player and assistant manager, which Campbell regarded as a big appointment.

Promising young goalkeeper Dion Gear (18) is also on board, while several others, whom Campbell wants to assess properly, have also arrived at Warout.

Talks are also continuing to secure a couple of strikers, while centre-back Stuart McDonald has gone to St Andrews United, and long-term injury casualty Craig Wallace is back training after a knee operation.

“Last season, we were let down by a lot of injuries and struggled towards the end with only about 13-14 players turning up, through injuries and suspension, so it really hampered us,” said Campbell. “We’re trying to go with a bigger squad this year.”

Amid plenty of training sessions, and hoping to be as fit as possible for the competitive start on August 5, the squad play Glenrothes Strollers Amateurs this Saturday at Overstenton Park. On July 15, there’s a team bonding session and a match in Stonehaven, followed by a July 18 visit to Lumphinnans Amateurs, then the Kinnoull Tournamenat at the end of the month.