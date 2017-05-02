Goalkeeper gives fine display as 10-man Hibs draw a blank

Thornton played out their first scoreless match of the season, allowing Kirrie to remain two points clear at the top of the North Division.

However, the Hibs’ promotion hopes are still very much alive.

Neither ‘keeper had much to do in the first half.

The closest thing to a goal came when Bryan Duell’s free kick skidded off the top of the crossbar.

The Hibs were reduced to 10 men in the 80th minute when Nicky McGowan was sent off for a second yellow card offence.

Kirrie attempted to take full advantage of this by forcing numerous corner kicks.

That the game finished with no goals being scored was mainly down to Ryan Linton in the Hibs’ goal, who pulled off several top-drawer saves in the dying stages.

His performance also netted him the GI Joinery Hibs’ Man of the Match award.

Thornton Hibs: Linton, D. Robertson, Shields, Drummond, McGowan, McMillan, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, McNab. Subs: M. Robertson, Crichton, Coleman, Henderson, Shanks.