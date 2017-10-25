Greig Park Rangers 1-6 Cupar Hearts

It was goals galore when Cupar Hearts travelled to a rain swept Windygates to face a Greig Park Ranger side in poor form.

An own goal opened the scoring with only five minutes on the clock when Paul Laurie’s shot was parried out by the ‘keeper and Steven Fraser turned the ball into his own net.

A great run and cross by Laurie three minutes later saw Gary Brown capitalise on a defensive error to double Cupar’s lead.

On the half hour mark player- manager Lee Sibanda got himself on the score sheet. An Andy Wainwright through ball was flicked on by Greig Park’s Darren Davidson, trying to clear, and great anticipation by Paul Laurie saw him collect the ball and cross perfectly for Sibanda with a diving header. Hearts added one more before half time, with that man Laurie again setting up Gordon McKinnon with a dummy in front of the ‘keeper before firing into the net.

Rangers pulled one back early in the second period when a clumsy challenge by Gary Sutherland conceded a penalty and was harshly shown red.

Captain Fraser made no mistake from the spot.

Gordon McKinnon grabbed his second and Cupar’s fifth in spectacular style when he blasted in Paul Laurie’s cross first time on the volley.

Ten minutes later he completed his hattrick when he nutmegged the onrushing ‘keeper.

Cupar were disappointed to lose out on a clean sheet but nonetheless a convincing win moves them up the League table to third.

On Saturday Cupar Hearts travel to face Rosyth in the third Round of the Taylor Sullivan Funeral Directors Challenge Cup. Kick off 2pm.

Cupar Hearts - Wilson, Sutherland, McInroy, K. Brown, Blyth, G. Brown, Wainwright, Dobes, McKinnon, Sibanda and Laurie.

Subs - Watson, Pennington, McKay, Gray and Leadbetter.