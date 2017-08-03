Hard work will be key to Kennoway’s survival

Kennoway Star Hearts interim boss Craig Johnstone is calling on a repeat of the work ethic which won them promotion when the new league campaign kicks off this weekend.

Kennoway begin their maiden season as a Super League club on Saturday with a journey to face Camelon.

Former East Fife defender Johnstone will be at the helm for the match as he deputises for Alex Davidson who is having a break from the game for health reasons.

And the local lad can’t wait to get his teeth into the challenge of the Super League with Kennoway.

He said: “It’s nothing short of a miracle with the budget we have to get to the Super League.

“Last year the plan was to just finish higher than we did but we went further and got promotion.

“It’s a young squad we have but they work really, really hard and give absolutely everything.

“We’ll need more of the same next season.

“We have to be realistic and say that staying in the Super League this season is our ambition.”

Promotion was secured thanks to a second place finish in last season’s East Premier League.

Johnstone wants the see Kennoway take the next step and become a steady Super League club and is convinced the squad has what it takes.

He said: “We signed Kieran Band again and he’s one player who’s been really good for us.

“He’s been at the club since he was 16 or 17 years old and has never looked out of place. I was delighted to get him signed.

“You can see from Kyle Wilson going back to East Fife that playing here can be a good chance for somebody.

“We’ve brought in Dylan Muir from Greig Park Rangers as well and he’s another young player we have who’s really hungry to play in the Super League.”

Camelon will prove a stern test for Kennoway, but it’s a test the side can cope with according to Johnstone.

“They’re an established Super League club but if we play like I know we can then we’re capable of winning,” he said.