Hibs have a rest while Juniors hit the net

Both Glenrothes and Kennwoay Star Hearts had fairly high-scoring encounters on Saturday with their local amateur cousins, as pre-season friendly games kicked off.

Thornton Hibs, meanwhile, are making the most of a traditional long break before getting into action next Saturday (July 22).

Glenrothes won 5-0 last Saturday at Overstenton Park against Glenrothes Strollers Amateurs.

Scorers were new signing from Kennoway SH, Gavin Gray – with two – Connor Schiavone, Sean Simpson and a trialist.

Manager Willie Campbell said it was an “ideal first game back” in terms of looking at new players and others who’d been out of action for a while through injury.

He also indicated that another newcomer, Jamie Day, from Bowhill, would figure in the club’s team bonding exercise away at Stonehaven this weekend.

At King George V Park in Leven, Kennoway Amateurs conceded two swift goals to Kennoway SH but then held them at bay until the second half, when the Junior Super League side pulled clear with five more for a 7-0 victory.

Meanwhile, Thornton Hibs, promoted to the Premier League, have just resumed training ahead of their first game at home to Lochore Welfare at 2pm on July 22.

“I am a believer in giving the guys five or six weeks’ rest, said boss Craig Gilbert.

Liam Forbes has joined the club from Crossgates Primrose, while Adam Drummond and striker Nathan Feeley – the latter back from the army – have returned to the squad.

Thronton Hibs entertain Dundonald Bluebell on July 26, while they visit Newburgh on July 29, then are away at Hill of Beath Hawthorn on August 1.