Home at last as Shipyard get set to host Scottish Cup tie

The road to Hampden begins for Burntisland Shipyard this weekend as the club hosts a Scottish Cup tie for the first time in over a decade.

September 16, 2006 was the last time the Shippy were drawn at home in the competition, losing 3-1 to Annan, but that long run will end this Saturday when they host Colville Park at Recreation Park in a preliminary round one tie.

The Motherwell-based amateurs qualified as winners of the Scottish Amateur Cup and are sure to provide tough opposition for the Fifers.

Ironically, should Shipyard qualify for the next round another home tie, this time against Preston Athletic, would be the reward.

Shipyard have a proud Scottish Cup history dating back to 1930 when they made their first appearance after becoming full members of the Scottish Football Association.

Shipyard’s most famous Scottish Cup tie took place in 1939 when they were drawn at home to Glasgow Celtic, losing 8-3 in front of a crowd of 3000.

They also reached the third round in 1995 but an away tie at Huntly was something of an anti-climax and Shipyard exited the competition after a 7-0 defeat.

The club will hope Saturday can be the start of another fairytale run. Kick-off is 3pm and admission is £5/£3.

Shipyard warmed up for their Scottish Cup tie with a 2-1 win over Heriot Watt University at Recreation Park on Saturday.

The result meant that Shippy progressed out of the group stages of the League Cup despite a painful 13-0 reverse at Lothian Thistle HV in midweek.

What a difference a few days can make!

While the manner of the defeat at Lothian Thistle was unacceptable the squad proved on Saturday they have the ability, fight and desire to compete with the teams in the East of Scotland League.

Furthermore, the team qualified from the group despite being the lowest seeds and having only one home match.

For a variety of reasons the starting 11 showed six changes from Wednesday and it took just six minutes for Shippy to take the lead.

A great defence splitting ball from Brian Breen sent Lee Halpin through on Uni keeper Callum Reid and Halpy calmly rounded the keeper before rolling the ball into the net.

The home team struck again thanks to a penalty scored by Dale Coulter. Halpin was brought down in the box and as soon as Coulter’s strike hit the net the referee blew for half-time.

The visitors got back into the match in the 58th minute after good work from Dowds down the left set up an easy tap in for Jackson Barker.

Heriot Watt pushed in the closing stages but with Callum MacAleavey and Marc Black resolute at the heart of the Shippy defence and goalkeeper Lambie showing mpeccable handling, Shippy held on to claim victory.

Burntisland Shipyard: Lambie, Powrie (McLaren), O’Donnell, Black, McAleavey, Trialist, Bowers ( Iliopoulos), Breen, Halpin, Fotheringham (McCarthy-Lee), Coulter.