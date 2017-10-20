I believe in you - so believe in yourselves

Craig Morrison says he knows the quality in his side - and now wants his squad members to believe in it themselves.

Saints sit sixth in the McBookie.com East Premier League after their 2-2 draw with Arniston Rangers on Saturday.

United looked to be on course for the win until a late equaliser in the closing minutes

But with a game in hand over those above them, Morrison has urged his side to kick on and reinforce a place in the promotion spots.

“If anything, we need to be a bit more streetwise,” said the Barnetts Park boss.

“We need to make sure when we’re 2-1 ahead in games we have the confidence to make sure we close it out.

“I know it’s been a big shift change for the players after last season when we were losing games.

“The guys now need to believe what they can achieve because the squad is full of quality.

“At training they all step up to the mark so we just now need that chance in mind-set in games.”

This weekend United will aim to reinforce their place in the division and keep pace with those above them when they travel to meet Dalkeith Thistle.

“In this league anybody can beat anybody so we need to make sure we’re focused,” said Morrison.

“We can take the way we played last weekend into the game and see it as an opportunity for us.”