I trust you to get the job done against strugglers

Tayport manager Charlie King says he’s putting faith in his side to see off East Premier League strugglers Whitburn this weekend.

‘Port continue to fly high in the league, sitting in fifth place with 10 games played.

Things are clearly going well on the park at the Canniepairt, and King has developed a real confidence in his side.

Saturday’s visitors aren’t faring so well, and sit second bottom.

King said: “Without being disrespectful to Whitburn, I don’t know what they’ll offer and are not a team I know much about.

“For me it’s all about what we’re going to do in the game and going out there and getting the result.

“It’ll be hit home to the players in training what we’re looking for from them in the game because I have the confidence they can go out and do it.”

Tayport notched a 2-1 derby win over Downfield at the weekend.

Strikeforce Dale Reid and Gary Sutherland continue to hit it off, and each helped themselves to a goal.

“It’s great as a manager to know that we have goals in the team,” said the boss.

“We also have Conor Ireland and Alan Tulleth who can play through the middle.

“But I’m greedy, and I’m still looking for another striker to give Gary and Dale that bit of competition.”

King expects to add a central midfielder to the side before Saturday.