Injuries bite as Glens suffer home defeat

Glenrothes 0 Tranent 3

There was an encouraging start for the hosts in the the first minute when a run and cross from McPhie was just too strong.

A minute later Mutch was caught offside in what looked a very close decision, before Tranent raced up the other end and Costello had to look lively to save an effort from Hawkins.

On 15 minutes a long range shot from Kinnes missed the target, then Glens won a free-kick 20 yards from goal, which McPhie shot over.

Tranent took the lead on 25 minutes when the Glens defence were got caught sleeping at a short corner and K.Patterson scored from the cross.

Schiavonie was causing one or two problems on the left wing and an effort from him just missed the target.

Tranet came out all guns blazing early in the second half. An effort from manson was pushed round the post by Costello, and from the resultant corner kick, the Glens ‘keeper had to tip the ball over the bar.

There was a blow for Glens when Sneddon looked to have received a bad injury and after extensive treatment had to be carried off and be replaced by Campbell.

Things got worse a minute later when Schiavonie injured his ankle and was replaced by Cooper.

Glens won a free kick on the 18 yard line from which Jackson made a fine save from Campbell.

Two minutes later the ‘keeper made another fine save this time from McPhie.

On 65 minutes the away side increased their lead when a defensive error allowed Miller in to score.

Glens fell further behind with 18 minutes left when Manson found himself in plenty of room to score.

In the last five minutes Glens had a couple of chances to make the score a little bit more respectable, firstly McPhie struck the post then the hosts won three consecutive corners which were all cleared.

Glens face another home game on Saturday when high flying Sauchie visit Warout. Kick off 2.30 p.m.

Glenrothes: Costello, Kinnes, Sneddon, S.McDonald, Hamill, Anderson, Miller, R.McDonald, Mutch, Schiavonie, McPhie. Subs: Cooper, Campbell, Pearson, Gear (GK).