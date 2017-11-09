Inspirational Bill hits his target ahead of plan

A veteran member of the Falkland Trail Runners club notched his 100th race this year – 59 days ahead of schedule – to raise money for charity.

Bill Duff’s inspirational achievement was completed at Falkland on Thursday and the runner was given a guard of honour by proud club members.

The 68-year-old, who joined the army when he was 15 and served with them for the next 40 years, has been raising funds for the Army Benevolent Fund, The Soldiers’ Charity.

Bill’s quest has taken him all over the United Kingdom running all types of races, from roads, beach, hills, woodland trails to running in the dark with a head torch, which he did to chalk up his milestone race.

His hectic schedule began on January 1 when he ran the four miles Portobello Promathon, 1,395 miles later and 59 days ahead of schedule, his target was reached in his own Bill Duff MBE RACE100 at Falkland last Thursday evening.

Around 80 club members came out to support his efforts and gave him a guard of honour as he crossed the finish line.

On reaching his goal, Bill said: “I was humbled and overwhelmed with the fantastic turnout of Skwerls.

“I thank every one of you guys for the support and encouragement that you all have given me during my challenge this year and also the same applies to all my running buddies from the other running clubs.

“Lastly, I’m so grateful to all who have donated to my JustGiving page, thanks to you guys who made it so healthy.

“Just to let all know I am going to keep on going until the end of the year.”

And he certainly stuck to his word as last Sunday he completed race 101 with the Run with the Wind 10k at Strathaven in 52m 22s.

Bill was presented with a salver and quaich from the Falkland club, secretary Jim Close said: “Bill served Queen and country for over 40 years and it seemed fitting that his club host the final race.

“Just over 80 club members ran Bill’s 100th race with a cluster of members working as marshals and a few back at HQ.

“We raised just over £400 on the night for Bill’s charity JustGiving for the Army Benevolent Fund.”