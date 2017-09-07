International call-up for Kirkcaldy footballer ...

A Dundonald Bluebell player is making the headlines after receiving his first international call-up.

Lewis MacKenzie (22), has been selected for Junior Scotland for the up and coming Umbro Quadrangular Tournament to be held in Glasgow from October 11 to 14 this year.

The attacking midfielder, who hails from the Gallatown area of Kirkcaldy, is the first ever Bluebell player to gain international recognition, making it a significant achievement for both player and club.

He is also the only player from Fife to be included in the squad.

A delighted Lewis told the Press: “I knew the Scotland coach, Steven Hislop, was coming to watch me, and I scored two goals against Broughty Ferry so I thought I was in with a chance after that!

“I was hoping I would get selected so I was buzzing when I found out.

“My family, friends and work mates are all buzzing for me too, and it gives the club a bit of exposure as well.

“We’ve got three games in the tournament so hopefully I’ll get a bit of game time and get a Scotland cap.”

Lewis, a former pupil of Sinclairtown Primary and Viewforth High, currently works with Fife Fabrications in Glenrothes.

After growing up a Raith fan he took his first steps into 11-a-side adult football as a teenager with Dysart Amateurs, before moving up to junior football with Hill of Beath aged 18.

After two years, Lewis moved to Dundonald where his career has taken off.

“Things have been great at the Bluebell,” he said. “I had a great season last year, finishing top scorer in the Superleague with 27 goals and getting a clean sweep of player of the year awards at the club.”

Dundonald have a history of players moving into the senior game – Paul McQuade, Martin Grehan and Mark Ramsay to name three – and Lewis hopes to follow in their footsteps.

He added: “I’m definitely interested in going senior but you never know what can happen. I’m just taking things as they come.”

Bluebell thrashed Newburgh 9-3 in the East of Scotland Cup first round on Saturday with Calum Smith netting five.

Newburgh grabbed a shock early lead but the class and experience of the Super League shone through in the end.

Dundonald return to Superleague action this Saturday when they travel to Lochee United. After six games, Bluebell sit fourth in the table, four points behind leaders Penicuik Athletic.