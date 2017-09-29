It’s time for you all to stand up and be counted

Tayport get back to East Premier League business tomorrow, hoping to put their deeply disappointing Scottish Junior Cup exit behind them.

Charlie King’s men have a proud history in the competition, but slipped to a surprise 2-1 home defeat against Cumbernauld on Saturday.

Boss King expressed his frustration at the manner of the defeat, saying: “I’m afraid the players let the club down.

“The spark was missing all afternoon.

“We have pace in wide areas, good energy and quality in the middle of the park and strikers who have been scoring goals, but all of that was lacking against Cumbernauld.”

The boss will have again spent the week trying to galvanise his troops, as a lack of consistency threatens to prevent ‘Port from reaching their goals. “It’s been too much of a roller-coaster this season,” said King.

““Great one week, poor the next.

“As a coaching staff, we’re relatively new to this dressing room and we’re still finding out about the character of the players.

“They have to stand up and be counted now.”

The team will have the opportunity to get back on track in Gorebridge tomorrow when they face Arniston Rangers at Newbyres Park.

Arnie have been having a torrid time themselves and currently prop up the division.

