Johnstone in at Kennoway as boss steps aside

Former East Fife defender Craig Johnstone has taken over as manager of Kennoway Star Hearts on an interim basis.

The club announced last night that Johnstone, who has been at Kennoway in a player/coach capacity since leaving his previous club Arbroath, would take the reigns from Eck Davidson.

Davidson, who guided the club to the Super League last season, is taking a break from football for health reasons.

A club statement said: “At this present time our manager Alex Davidson is taking a sabbatical from the everyday involvement surrounding the football club.

“We cannot stress the amount of time these last four seasons he has went above the call of duty regarding Kennoway Star Hearts.

“Sadly an illness has had an effect on his life away from football that he has made the decision to have a well deserved break.

“All at the club back his decision 100 per cent and the most important thing for all of us is seeing Eck back to full health.

“In the manager’s absence Craig Johnstone will become interim manager, he has the full backing from Eck as well as all of the committee.

“Again we cannot stress the most important thing at this moment for all of us is the well being of not only our manager but our friend.”

This weekend Kennoway will play at Kelty Hearts’ pre-season football tournament at New Central Park.