Juniors set to kick off their 2017 campaign

The area’s three junior football clubs will resume their 2016/17 campaigns following the festive break this weekend.

Premier Division duo Tayport and St Andrews United are both at home.

John Ovenstone’s men kept themselves ticking over by playing twice at Kelty Hearts’ festive football tournament.

On Saturday they’ll aim to muscle their way back into the promotion race when they host Bathgate Thistle on the Canniepairt.

Craig Morrison’s Saints have been in freefall since August and will hope to start the new year fresh.

Closer to the bottom end of the league than the top, Saints welcome Armadale Thistle.

Newburgh are at home to Blairgowrie.