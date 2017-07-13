Kennoway construct a Super League squad

Kennoway Star Hearts are taking a measured and methodical approach to player talks this summer, to ensure the signings they make are the correct ones.

Manager Eck Davidson said they were looking to bring in about half a dozen new faces – but they needed to be the right level of player for KSH’s foray into the Super League.

So far, the Treaton Park squad – which was left with around 14-15 players from last year – has brought in young goalkeeper Scott Page, from Tynecastle U19s, while talks are continuing with others.

The side had lost Scott Dewar to Dundonald Bluebell and Davidson was looking for several others of his calibre, if possible.

“We are aware of the fact we need a couple of strikers, midfielders or defenders,” he said. “We need around six players even to have a chance in this Super League but, at this stage of the season, getting guys to commit is really difficult.”

The gaffer was still very proud of KSH’s ascent after finishing as Premier League runners-up to Sauchie – their second promotion in only four years as a junior outfit.

“A lot of clubs have been junior for 100 years and never been near that level,” he said. “I feel we are an ambitious wee club.”

KSH won 7-0 in their first pre-season game on Saturday, against Kennoway Amateurs.

They are having a free Saturday this week before a demanding spell of tournaments, just ahead of the new season’s competitive start.

Three potential games in four days begin on July 22 with a match at Kelty, in a weekend tournament which also features Sauchie and Broxburn, as well as the hosts.

KSH also play Newburgh on July 25 at Treaton Park, followed on July 29 by the start of the Kinnoull tournament, featuring the home club and, among others, Glenrothes.

For those reasons, Davidson felt a rest period beforehand was important.

“Last year, we went through a really tough pre-season into playing two games a week and picked up about six injuries, which we carried into the new season,” he said.

“After the game with Kennoway, we’ll have the week off to give the boys time to recover. Ideally, after a tough pre-season, I think it probably makes sense to give the players a week’s recovery time before a period like that.”

Of the Super League, Davidson said: “We are well aware of the difference in level and styles of football,” he said. “I think we surprised a lot of people – we probably play a different style of football from most teams in the Super League, but we are a young side.

“It’s a big challenge, the Super League. I think the expectation level on the club is realistic – it’s all about surviving in a really tough league. But a few promoted teams, like Jeanfield, Lochee and Dundonald, have recently stayed up and finished highly.”

KSH’s season begins for real on August 5, away to Camelon, then away to Broughty Ferry, followed by the first home game against Jeanfield.