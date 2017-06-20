Kennoway heading to Kelty for pre-season festival

Kennoway Star Hearts have been invited to visit the home of last season’s Super League winners, Kelty Hearts, for their annual pre-season tournament.

The Central Park club have now left the junior ranks to take up a place in next season’s East of Scotland League, but will host three junior teams over July 22 and 23 before kicking off at that level.

As well as Kennoway, Sauchie Juniors and Broxburn Athletic will meet over the course of the two days.

Kennoway will face the host club on the Saturday before then being involved in either the final or the third/fourth place play off a day later.

As well as playing in the tournament, Kennoway will prepare for life in the Super League with another friendly, this time hosting North League club Newburgh Juniors on July 25.

‘Burgh have recently appointed Alan Fortune as the club’s new manager.

The Treaton Park club returned to pre-season training this week.