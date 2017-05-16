Kennoway reflect on season

Kennoway Star Hearts looked back on a remarkable season when the club held its player of the year night.

At the Oakwood Bar and Grill, the presentation night gave those involved a chance to reflect on a campaign which ended in promotion to the Super League.

Robbie Paterson was voted player of the year by his team mates.

Nathan Doig received the committee’s player of the year trophy alongside the supporters player of the year.

Kyle Wilson collected the golden boot for his 29 goals.

Supporter of the year went to John Guidi,.

A club spokesman said: “A big thank you to the Oakwood Bar n Grill for hosting our player of the year presentation.

“Thanks also to all the people who came along and showed the team great support throughout the season and of course on the evening.

With the continued backing of our community and tremendous sponsors the next step of our journey will no doubt continue to throw up a variety of emotions along the way.

“Thanks again.”