Kennoway Star Hearts 0-2 Thornton Hibs

It was a break from league duties as KSH and Thornton renewed their rivalries in this Fife and Lothian cup tie.

Thornton started the game on the front foot and they were causing the Kennoway back line some problems with their high pressing.

The away side looked like they were up for the battle as they contested every ball and every decision. It was an aggressive approach that was getting the rewards.

The first goal arrived when indecision between Paterson and his defence allowed Feeley to ghost in to head the ball into the net.

Rattled and struggling to get any sort of cohesion in their play KSH were fortunate not to go two behind.

A ball into the penalty area saw Thomson denied with an instinctive save from Paterson.

The game followed the same pattern with Thornton winning the majority of the battles all over the park

Any possession the home side enjoyed was mainly in their own half.

With 35 minutes on the clock a long ball was played out of the Thornton half where a Drummond header landed at the feet of Thomson some six yards out.

With the KSH screaming for offside Thomson did not hesitate as he slammed the ball high into the goal.

Two goals down and a half that offered very little in an attacking sense for KSH.

Firmly in the driving seat Thornton set out their stall to not concede any half chances as the second half saw very few efforts for either side .

It was a game that lacked a spark as it drifted along

The referee started to show a few yellow cards as both sets of players were committed in the tackle rather than malicious.

As the game entered the final quarter KSH were enjoying more of the ball but the reality was as soon as they had a glimpse of an opening the hard working Thornton team fought and harried for each other.

A long range Johnstone shot saw the Hibs ‘keeper called into action as he smothered the ball.

At the other end the pace of Thomson was providing a great out ball for his team mates.

The striker would chase every lost cause and he saw a shot cleared off the line.

With five minutes remaining a Thornton player received a second yellow after totting up a succession of offences.

KSH - Paterson, Young, Doig, McGowan, Brewster, C.Gay, Rolland, Johnstone, Collins, Band, M.Gay.

Subs - Muir, Shaw, Partridge, Newlands.