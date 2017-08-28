Kennoway Star Hearts 0-6 Bo’ness

After three draws on the bounce KSH were looking to try and get their first win of the season against Bo`ness.

The home side offered a glimmer of attacking play when Craig saw a typical marauding run halted by a posse of Bo`ness defenders.

Approaching the half hour mark the deadlock was broken when Donnelly made ample use of the time and space he was afforded on the edge of the area as he calmly slotted the ball past Paterson.

The next goal arrived a few minutes later when Comrie picked the ball up a full thirty yards from goal before unleashing a swerving shot that crashed into the net leaving Paterson helpless.

Two quick goals upped the pressure on the KSH team and an error led to the third.

Losing the ball deep in their own half saw Donnelly take advantage and kill the game with another clinical finish.

With a minute to go before the half time whistle a fourth goal was scored when Keast.

In first half injury time Wilson rubbed salt into the wounds with another goal as the KSH defence looked in turmoil.

The home side were looking to try and gain some sort of respectability in the second half and to their credit they still tried to get forward.

Collins drifted past a few players and squared the ball for the unmarked Rolland. The midfielder knew he should have done better as his shot flew wide when a goal looked certain.

Another stunning strike from the away side arrived when Scott thundered in a volley that crashed past Paterson via the crossbar and into the net.

Entering the closing stages KSH tried in vain to get a goal back.

KSH - Paterson, Partridge, Doig, McGowan, Craig, C.Gay, Muir, Rolland, Young, M.Gay, Binnington.

Subs - Newlands, Collins, Page, Johnstone, Davidson.

Next game is away to Jeanfield Swifts on Saturday at 2.30pm in the D J Laing East of Scotland Cup,