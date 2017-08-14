Kennoway Star Hearts 1-1 Broughty Athletic

The first home game of the season saw KSH entertain Broughty Athletic.

It was a game the hosts were hoping to put their first points on the board against the league leaders.

A dangerous cross into the penalty area saw Rolland hack his clearance of his own upright as the ball cannoned to safety.

A well drilled Broughty team had a great chance to open the scoring when Milne saw a low drive saved by the ever alert Paterson.

The first goal did arrive in the 25 minute mark and it was a gift from the Broughty defence.

A pass back was short and Craig pounced on the ball to dribble it past the keeper and roll the ball home from the edge of the area.

The away side were given a penalty when Milne went down in the box.

But Paterson was equal to McLellan’s strike.

There was a body blow near halt time when a long ball caught out the KSH defence. Despite claims for offside, the assistant kept his flag down as Milne walked the ball around Paterson and into the net.

A Band corner kick was met by the head of Rolland as the ball looked to be heading goal-wards the ball scraped the outside of the post.

It was a great chance to edge back in front as the game entered the last quarter.

A surging run from M.Gay saw the forward pick out Band wide left inside the penalty area, several players closed the young attacker down and another chance had passed.

At the other end Paterson was called into action again showing his agility with another fine save from McLellan and there was to be no further scoring as Kennoway got a point on the board.

KSH - Paterson, Rolland, Partridge, McGowan, Johnstone, Craig, Muir, C.Gay, Band, J.Binnington, M.Gay.

Subs - Page Bremner Davidson Young Newlands

Next game is tonight (Wednesday) v Jeanfield Swifts then away at the weekend to Broxburn Athletic.

Last midweek Kennoway went down 1-0 at Hill of Beath.