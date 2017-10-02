Kennoway Star Hearts 1 Linlithgow Rose 2

One of the biggest names in Scottish Junior football saw Linlithgow Rose take on Kennoway Star Hearts as a healthy attendance looked forward to another attempt for the home side to get their first league win of the season.

A whirlwind start saw Rose striker Coyne smash a shot off an upright inside the third minute.

At the opposite end of the park a sweeping move involving Rolland and Gay saw the latter enter the penalty box, a low driven cross provided Band a great opportunity to open the scoring but his effort was well saved by Barnard.

With the game evenly matched Linlithgow grabbed the opener inside the 23rd minute.

A diagonal pass from left to right saw Ronald collect the ball almost on the touchline.

After a few attempts to put a cross into the six yard box he eventually succeeded where Coyne was on hand to tap the ball home.

As so often in games a goal changes so many things. The Rose were now on the ascendancy and Coyne was presented with another chance to extend his sides lead but he looked on in horror as he blasted the ball high when a goal looked more likely.

Paterson then pulled off a remarkable save diving to his left as he somehow got a hand on a Ronald header from six yards.

It was just a matter of trying to get to half time for KSH and try and regroup knowing they would have the advantage of the slope for the second forty five.

The second half almost immediately saw a change in the flow of the game. Craig was providing some dangerous runs on the right flank. Time and time again he was getting beyond his marker but the ever alert Barnard in goal cut out any half chances.

The pressure was mounting with Muir and Band also having some joy with their ability to carry the ball into the attacking third. A well drilled Linlithgow defence were providing a difficult obstacle to overcome.

A free kick from Johnstone missed the target on the hour.

A sucker punch arrived with twelve minutes remaining when Coyne and Ronald took advantage of the extra space they had due to players being out of position.

Coyne fed the ball to Ronald who took the ball past Paterson and rolled the ball into the empty net.

KSH hit back on the 83rd minute when Muir thundered into a tackle to win the ball, got back on his feet and played the ball to Gay.

The striker meandered past a few defenders before finding the bottom right hand corner.

KSH - Paterson, Young, Partridge, Doig, McGowan, Craig, Muir, Johnstone, Rolland, Band, M.Gay.

Subs - Collins, Shaw, Brewster, Newlands, Davidson.

Next game is at home to Thornton in the Fife and Lothians Cup on Saturday October 7 with a 2.30pm kick off.