Kennoway Star Hearts 3-2 Clydebank

KSH welcomed Clydebank to Treaton Park as an intriguing Scottish Cup second round tie lay in store for the healthy crowd in attendance.

It was a fairly even opening to the match with both sides tentative in their approach.

With 40 minutes on the clock a ball was crossed from the right deep into the heart of the Bankies’ defence saw a coming together of Darroch and C.Gay.

The Kennoway man was awarded the foul and a penalty was given.

M.Gay stepped up and struck a firm shot only to see Lumsden read his effort with a comfortable save.

With 90 seconds of the second half played Clydebank were to be awarded a spot kick of their own.

A tackle on Johnston was deemed to be a foul and this time Shelvey made no mistake.

A free kick was the next tester for the home `keeper and he pulled out the stops with a save that kept his side in the tie.

Ten minutes later KSH grabbed the equaliser with M.Gay playing a through ball into the path of Band.

The forward showed a determination to get onto the pass as he muscled his way past a defender before sliding the ball home.

Two minutes later Clydebank sent their large travelling support crazy when they stormed back in front.

With the home defence screaming for offside Johnston fired in a shot that was parried by Paterson and with several players lurking it was Shelvey who tapped in to grab his and also his side’s second goal of the day.

M.Gay went close with 20 minutes remaining when he hit a powerful angled drive only to see Lumsden save.

With five minutes remaining KSH talisman M.Gay collected the ball on the edge of the penalty area, he showed some neat footwork as he dribbled past a few players before his shot was saved again by Lumsden, this time however Partridge was on hand to slam home the rebound.

With two minutes remaining a long throw in from Johnstone saw Partridge bundled over by Forsyth inside the box for the third penalty award.

The defender saw a second yellow then red.

M Gay again struck the ball firmly enough but Lumsden beat out his effort only for the KSH striker to pounce on the rebound and smash the ball home.

Kennoway Star Hearts - Paterson, Young, Doig, Rolland, Brewster, Muir, C.Gay, Johnstone, Collins, M.Gay, Band.

Subs - Partridge, McGowan, Lindsay.