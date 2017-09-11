Kennoway Star Hearts 3-3 Carnoustie

After last week’s cup success KSH were hoping to finally get their first win in the league against form team Carnoustie.

It started well for the home side with Mathew Gay’s clinical finish opening the scoring.

The rampaging runs of winger Craig were causing the Carnoustie defence problems and on 40 minutes a rash challenge from one of their players saw him receive a straight red card.

Two minutes from half time a second goal was scored.

A McGowan cross from the left was cleared by the Carnoustie defence but the ball arrived at the feet of Johnstone, the midfielder picked out Doig with a pinpoint delivery as the defender launched himself at the ball to score a header.

The second half started in similar fashion, however the goal was for the away side as they stunned the hosts inside the first few minutes of the half. A free kick from the left was played deep into the box where a number of players challenged for the ball, with no clean contact from anyone the ball broke to Paterson.

The defender thundered a shot past the Kennoway ‘keeper to give the Gowfers the lifeline they needed.

With 25 minutes remaining Muir played a lovely threaded pass to M.Gay inside the right hand side of the box and from an acute angle the striker showed his quality with a slide rule finish across the `keeper and into the far corner.

With 15 minutes remaining Carnoustie pulled another goal back.

A low driven cross from the right saw several players fail to clear the ball.

A melee followed with players from both sides scrambling about before a shot from Cook deflected high into the air by Paterson, the ball seemed to take an eternity before crossing the line.

Paterson went off injured soon after with Page taking his place.

The visitors sensed the chance to get something and the equaliser arrived with just six minutes remaining.