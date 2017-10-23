Kennoway Star Hearts 5-2 Newtongrange Star

On the back of their first league win of the season KSH were looking to gain another three points.

The visitors took the lead when a ball deep into the KSH half saw the ball break to Wilson on the edge of the box, with one deft touch the player lofted the ball over Paterson with a sublime finish.

Within minutes Band was racing through on goal only to be denied when Richardson made a last gasp tackle to deny the KSH forward.

Kennoway grabbed an equaliser when Paterson released the ball to Rolland and withing thirty seconds a passing move that involved five players saw Band advance in a wide area, the forward looked up and cut the ball back to M.Gay.

The striker on such a rich vein of form made no mistake with a clinical strike.

With three minutes of the half remaining M.Gay netted from the spot to give his side the lead before netting another soon after

Newtongrange who hauled themselves back into the game through Porteous.

Fifteen minutes into the half and Band lit up the game with a goal of stunning quality.

The forward collected the ball on the right touchline before meandering inside driving past two defenders, with options either side he elected to shoot from twenty yards. The ball thundered into the goal with stunning accuracy.

Craig Johnstone went close this time a header from seven yards was remarkable kept out with a save of season candidate when McCathie somehow put a boot on the ball to divert it over the crossbar.

With two minutes remaining Band completed the scoring when he showed the pace and power in attack collecting the ball before calmly scoring from just inside the penalty box.

The side is on Scottish Cup duty this weekend when Kennoway host Clydebank at Treaton Park.

Kick off is 2.30pm.

Kennoway - Paterson, Young, Doig, Rolland, Brewster, Johnstone, C.Gay, Muir, Collins, M.Gay, Band.

Subs - Partridge, McGowan, Newlands, Trialist.